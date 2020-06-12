|
Sivan 20, 5780 , 12/06/20
Iran: Ready to resolve issues with IAEA
Iran has expressed "disappointment" over the International Atomic Energy Agency’s (IAEA) latest report complaining of blocked access and said it is ready to resolve any issues with the UN nuclear watchdog, AFP reported on Thursday.
The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) said in a report last Friday that Iran has for months blocked inspections at two sites where nuclear activity may have occurred in the past.
