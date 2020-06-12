|
05:17
Reported
News BriefsSivan 20, 5780 , 12/06/20
Trump to sign executive order focused on police reform
US President Donald Trump said on Thursday he was finalizing an executive order focused on police reform, in the wake of the protests over police brutality following the death of George Floyd.
“We’re working to finalize an executive order that will encourage police departments nationwide to meet the most current professional standards for the use of force, including tactics for deescalation,” Trump said at a roundtable with law enforcement in Dallas, according to Politico.
Last Briefs