Sivan 20, 5780 , 12/06/20
ICC president: We're undeterred by threats
The International Criminal Court (ICC) on Thursday rejected US President Donald Trump’s authorization of sanctions against any official investigating American troops over alleged war crimes in Afghanistan.
In a statement, ICC president O-Gon Kwon said the US measures “are unprecedented. They undermine our common endeavor to fight impunity and to ensure accountability for mass atrocities. I deeply regret measures targeting Court officials, staff and their families.”
