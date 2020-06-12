|
02:15
Reported
News BriefsSivan 20, 5780 , 12/06/20
North Korea: Washington remains a long-term threat
North Korea sees no improvement in relations to be made by maintaining a relationship between leader Kim Jong Un and US President Donald Trump, state media reported on Friday (local time).
US policies prove Washington remains a long-term threat to the North Korean state and its people, North Korean Foreign Minister Ri Son Gwon said in a statement carried by the state news agency KCNA.
