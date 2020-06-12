|
Sivan 20, 5780 , 12/06/20
Turkish Airlines renewing flights to Tel Aviv
Turkish Airlines is renewing its flights to Tel Aviv. As of June 24, the company plans to operate four weekly flights on Sunday, Monday, Wednesday and Friday.
The Globes website reported that after several months with no flights, the company is beginning to resume its flights to Europe in a phased manner, and it plans to include 40 destinations on flights from Istanbul starting June 18.
