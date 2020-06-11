'Schools will continue to operate with close eye on corona spread'

Education Minister Yoav Galant says that the education system will continue to stay open and operate with a close eye on the spread of the coronavirus. "The prime minister and cabinet ministers have adopted my position," Galant said, "to continue operating the education system while closely monitoring the presence of the coronavirus among students and teachers.

"We do this thanks to the dedication of teachers and administrators who act out of a sense of mission and love for students," Galant added.