22:53 Reported News Briefs Sivan 19, 5780 , 11/06/20 Sivan 19, 5780 , 11/06/20 FM Ashkenzi thanks President Trump for actions taken against ICC Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenzai has responded to President Trump's actions taken against the ICC (International Criminal Court) in The Hague in the following tweet: "I thank President Trump and the US administration for the decision to take steps against the ICC for its politically motivated and illegitimate attempts to assert jurisdiction against Israel and the US." ► ◄ Last Briefs