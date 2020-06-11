|
22:50
Reported
News BriefsSivan 19, 5780 , 11/06/20
Anarchists set to establish autonomous area in Portland, Oregon
According to reporter Andy Ngo, anarchists are beginning to erect fencing around an area in Portland, Oregon, in which they intend to set up an autonomous zone. In the adjacent state of Washington, such a zone has already been established in the city of Seattle.
The anarchists are demanding dismantling of police forces which they characterize as terrorist organizations.The anarchists seek to erase American history and set up a radical socialist regime in the United States.
