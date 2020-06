22:38 Reported News Briefs Sivan 19, 5780 , 11/06/20 Sivan 19, 5780 , 11/06/20 Report: Arson suspected in Palestinian orchard fire An fire that broke out in an orchard in Samaria near the community of Rehelim according to Kann News. According to security in the area, community surveillance cameras showed three Israelis arriving at the scene before fire broke out. ► ◄ Last Briefs