22:29 Reported News Briefs Sivan 19, 5780 , 11/06/20 Sivan 19, 5780 , 11/06/20 Corona in America: 834 deaths in last 24 hours The United States has reported the deaths of 834 Americans from Covid-19 in the last 24 hours. The total number of coronavirus cases in the United States has risen to 1,994,283. ► ◄ Last Briefs