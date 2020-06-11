EU foreign affairs official concerned about annexation

The European Union's High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell spoke for the first time with Defense Minister Benny Gantz. During their phone conversation today (Thursday), Borrell congratulated Gantz on his ministerial appointment.

The two pledged to work together on security issues while Borrell enunciated the EU's support for negotiations with the Palestinian Authority leading to a two state solution. Borrell also expressed concern over Israel's possible annexation of the Jordan Valley and parts of Judea and Samaria.