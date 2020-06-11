'I fear next month we will see a massive increase in serious cases'

The director general of the Ministry of Heatlh Moshe Bar Siman Tov is deeply concerned about the spread of the coronavirus. "In many countries there has been a huge number of deaths." Bar Siman Tov said, "and I fear that next month we will see a massive increase in serious cases. Nothing good will happen without proper behavior.

The Ministry of Health is now conducting 17,000 tests a day and according to Bar Siman Tov, "Israel today is much more prepared than it used to be. Can we say that we have solved the problem and can move on? The answer is no. We need to increase the production capacity of the laboratories, train people and buy equipment," he added.