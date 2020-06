21:42 Reported News Briefs Sivan 19, 5780 , 11/06/20 Sivan 19, 5780 , 11/06/20 Report: Released prisoners protest against prison conditions Kann News is reporting a demonstration by released prisoners in Rabin Square in Tel Aviv. The former prisoners are protesting the cramped conditions and corona restrictions faced by prison inmates. ► ◄ Last Briefs