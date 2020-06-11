21:37 Reported News Briefs Sivan 19, 5780 , 11/06/20 Sivan 19, 5780 , 11/06/20 MK May Golan reports African infiltrator's threat to the police Knesset member May Golan (Likud) has filed a complaint with the police after she received threats on her life from an African infiltrator. Golan rose to prominence in 2011 when she began to speak out against the growing presence of illegal immigrants in South Tel Aviv, eventually spearheading a campaign against infiltration or unauthorized entry through Israel's borders. ► ◄ Last Briefs