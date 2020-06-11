Upgrades to Jerusalem's Har Hamenuchot Cemetery are coming

Upgrades to Jerusalem's Har Hamenuchot Cemetery and expansion of the burial site are coming. Roads and sidewalks are being repaired and new areas for burial are being developed.

"We see the tremendous work and investment in this cemetery," said Minister of Religious Affairs Ya'akov Avitan after visiting the site. "Jews from all over the world are coming to be buried in Jerusalem. There is a cemetery here where the righteous and holy are buried and we have to make sure that the roads leading to the cemetery are adapted to the growing needs here as well as to prepare more and more burial places, '' the minister said.