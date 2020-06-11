Muslims on Temple Mount: 'You can't say Temple, this is a mosque'

A woman was harassed by Muslims on the Temple Mount for mentioning the Holy Temple in a Facebook broadcast she was conducting from the site. Several Muslims from the Waqf, the group charged with administering the mosques on the Temple Mount, gathered around her, harassed her into leaving the site, and tried to take away her cell phone.

"You can't speak about a Temple here, this is a mosque," they told her. "You can't say there was once a Temple here."