Sivan 19, 5780 , 11/06/20

2.5 million shekels raised for religious-Zionist non-profits

A campaign for non-profit religious-Zionist and charitable organizations has raised 2.5 million shekels. The week-long campaign was conducted under the auspices of Arutz Sheva and Charidy, an online fund-raising platform. More than 11,000 people donated during the campaign.