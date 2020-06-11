Health Minister: 'Disregarding guidelines could lead to new shutdown'



Health Minister Yuli (Joel) Edelstein addressed a rise in the number of coronavirus cases saying that there has been a loosening of adherence to coronavirus guidelines which could lead to another shutdown.

"Each and every person must adhere to three simple things: wearing a mask, social distancing of two meters, and hygienic measures. There has been laxity in following these guidelines and without the discipline of the public we will not be able to continue with an open economy," Edelstein said.

''A few days ago, I wanted to increase enforcement and everyone agrees with this response. Enforcement should apply to all. No one is exempt from the guidelines, neither celebrities nor the rich. No one! The virus does not distinguish between a celebrity and the man on the street,” the Minister of Health added.