Reported News Briefs Sivan 19, 5780 , 11/06/20 Sivan 19, 5780 , 11/06/20 Netanyahu: Israel's economy is recovering, corona still a danger' Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu has just announced in a live broadcast that israel's economy is now in recovery. At the same time, Netanyahu warned that the recent spike in coronavirus cases is a sign that the public has been lax in following social distancing guidelines and that there must be strict adherence to these guidelines in order to prevent further spread of the virus.