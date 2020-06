19:50 Reported News Briefs Sivan 19, 5780 , 11/06/20 Sivan 19, 5780 , 11/06/20 Netanyahu: If morbidity increases, we will have another lockdown Read more PM Netanyahu says 'good news' is economy is reopening, 'bad news' is morbidity rates have risen above 200 a day. ► ◄ Last Briefs