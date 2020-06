19:40 Reported News Briefs Sivan 19, 5780 , 11/06/20 Sivan 19, 5780 , 11/06/20 'Netanyahu promised us changes to map but we do not see or hear any' Head of the Binyamin Regional Council Yisrael Gantz tweeted as follows: "I sat with the prime minister my coleagues (regional and town council heads from Judea and Samaria) and was told the map would change. It's been five months - we don't see, we don't hear about anything." ► ◄ Last Briefs