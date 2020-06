19:31 Reported News Briefs Sivan 19, 5780 , 11/06/20 Sivan 19, 5780 , 11/06/20 'Criminal investigation of celebrity violators of corona restrictions' MInister of Health Yuli Edelstein has said in a meeting on the recent jump in coronavirus cases that "celebrities and others who violate the coronavirus restrictions by holding large public gatherings will be investigated for criminal offenses." Edelstein's remarks were reported by Channel 13 News. ► ◄ Last Briefs