19:19 Reported News Briefs Sivan 19, 5780 , 11/06/20 Sivan 19, 5780 , 11/06/20 Min. of Education: 460 students and staff infected, 165 schools closed

Data compiled by the Ministry of Education show that 460 students and teaching staff have been infected with the coronavirus and160 schools and kindergartens have been closed since the reopening of Israel's educational institutions. 25,517 students and teaching staff are now in isolation. ► ◄ Last Briefs