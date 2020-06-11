18:57 Reported News Briefs Sivan 19, 5780 , 11/06/20 Sivan 19, 5780 , 11/06/20 MK Smotrich: 'More than 61 votes for Supreme Court overrule clause' Knesset member Betzalel Smotrich has said that "more that 61 Knesset members support an overrule clause" that would invalidate or overturn rulings of the Supreme Court, especially regarding two laws struck down by the court: the Regulation Law that confers legitimacy on all communities in Judea and Samara and the Deposit Law which holds 20% of the wages of illegal infiltrators as an incentive for them to leave Israel, upon which they would receive the withheld wages. ► ◄ Last Briefs