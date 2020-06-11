Higher Education Minister: 'Sovereignty for all of Judea and Samaria'

Higher Education Minister Ze'ev Elkin has expressed his support for "sovereignty over all of Judea and Samaria" on a 103 FM radio broadcast.

"The mapping teams should be including all the communities of Judea and Samaria, the entire 30 percent area they are talking about. This is something I hope will happen soon and we can apply sovereignty over this area in July," Elkin said, adding that "I would like to apply sovereignty over all of Judea and Samaria."