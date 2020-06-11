'Wonder Woman' of Magen David Adom is single mother of six

The 'Wonder Woman' of Magen David Adom (an israeli health services organization based on the American Red Cross) is a single mother of six from the Bedouin community. Asmahan has volunteered as a medic and driver for Magen David Adom for sixteen years.

While holding two jobs in the health care sector, Asmahan never misses her shift with Magen David Adom and says her children "are tremendously supportive" of her volunteer efforts. "If I am in a bad mood, they tell me to go to Magen David Adom because they know how much satisfaction I derive from working there," Asmahan said.