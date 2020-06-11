|
17:59
Reported
News BriefsSivan 19, 5780 , 11/06/20
MK Somtrich: 'Thank you President Trump, a true friend of Israel'
Knesset member Bezalel Smotrich (Yamina) responded to US President Donald Trump's decision to level sanctions against senior officials at The International Criminal Court in The Hague as follows:
"President Trump is a true friend of the State of Israel, always standing by its side. The International Criminal Court in The Hague is no more than an anti-Israeli political show. Thank you Mr. President."
