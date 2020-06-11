17:54 Reported News Briefs Sivan 19, 5780 , 11/06/20 Sivan 19, 5780 , 11/06/20 MK Lapid: 'Jordan does not understand what Israel wants' Knesset member Yair Lapid from the leftist Yesh Atid party met with Jordan's ambassador to Israel today (Thursday). "They do not understand what Israel wants," Lapid said following the meeting. "They are concerned about unilateral measures that jeopardize the peace agreement with Jordan and the possibility of a future peace agreement and a two-state solution. They fail to understand why Israel would want to promote a move that would jeopardize its security, its international relations and its relationship with the king,'' Lapid concluded. ► ◄ Last Briefs