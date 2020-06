17:41 Reported News Briefs Sivan 19, 5780 , 11/06/20 Sivan 19, 5780 , 11/06/20 Closure imposed on 'red' zones including infiltrator enclaves Prime Minister Netanyahu has imposed a closure on"red" zones including Tel Aviv neighborhoods populated by illegal infiltrators due to the sudden increased spread of the coronavirus. The decision was reached after consultation with government ministers at a cabinet meeting. ► ◄ Last Briefs