17:26 Reported News Briefs Sivan 19, 5780 , 11/06/20 Sivan 19, 5780 , 11/06/20 Bennett to Trump: 'Thank you, ICC should be shut down' In a tweet addressed to Donald Trump following the US president's order to sanction the ICC, former Defense Minister Naftali Bennett wrote as follows: "Thank you, yet again. The International Criminal Court is a corrupt and hypocritical organ, used by the worst enemies of freedom and justice. Great decision to sanction this farce. The ICC should be shut down."