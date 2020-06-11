Former Justice Minister Shaked lauds Trump's sanctions against ICC

Former Minister of Justice Ayelet Shaked has praised the decision of President Trump to institute sanctions against the International Criminal Court (ICC) in The Hague. "This is an important and significant step by President Trump," Shaked said. "The ICC is a political body and its relationship to justice does not exist."

"The International Criminal Court is being misused by the Palestinians and others to pursue political campaigns against democracies, while distorting international law," Shaked added.