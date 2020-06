16:57 Reported News Briefs Sivan 19, 5780 , 11/06/20 Sivan 19, 5780 , 11/06/20 Beha'alotcha - Thou Shalt Not Complain; Shelach - Check the land Read more Two divrei Torah for the two readings this week, one in the Diaspora and the other in Israel. ► ◄ Last Briefs