16:52 Reported News Briefs Sivan 19, 5780 , 11/06/20 Sivan 19, 5780 , 11/06/20 Trump issues order authorizing sanctions against Hague tribunal US President Donald Trump has issued an order allowing sanctions to be imposed on the ICC (International Criminal Court) in The Hague. The sanctions come in response to the ICC's investigation of the US military's actions in Afghanistan. Trump also noted that "Despite our demands, the tribunal continues political persecution of Israel, our ally."