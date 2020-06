16:41 Reported News Briefs Sivan 19, 5780 , 11/06/20 Sivan 19, 5780 , 11/06/20 Fire rages near Kiryat Arba's Harsina neighborhood At this hour a fire is raging close to the Harsina neighborhood of Kiryat Arba, a Hebron adjacent town in Samaria. Firefighting forces are on the scene as the possibility of arson is being investigated. ► ◄ Last Briefs