Troubled religious girl: 'You saved me'

A girl who had deviated from her religious background came to Harel Hetzroni, gave him all the coins in her purse and told him, "Here's all of my heart. You saved me." Hetzroni runs a recreation center in downtown Jerusalem for young people who have drifted away from a religious lifestyle but are still looking for a way to return.

The center offers music, group activities and, mostly, an opportunity to share experiences with those going through similar conflicts.