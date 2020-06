16:22 Reported News Briefs Sivan 19, 5780 , 11/06/20 Sivan 19, 5780 , 11/06/20 The rift between American Jews and Israel Read more One thing is certain: You cannot bridge the rift with intellectual “truths” about history,or the threats to Jewish survival in Diaspora. Op-ed. ► ◄ Last Briefs