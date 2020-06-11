Rabbi Eliezer Melamed explains: Why did I Zoom with a Reform rabbi?



One of the leading religious-Zionist scholars Rabbi Eliezer Melamed has mentioned that he participated in a Zoom panel with a French woman reform rabbi last year before Rosh HaShana. "The positive actions of the Reform and Connservative movements in the fields of charity, morality and the strengthening of Jewish solidarity must be appreciated," he said.

Rabbi Melamed stressed that it is "our sacred duty to maintain good relationships between all Jews and their communities. In their defense, it must be pointed out that even those who boycott contacts with Reform Jews are of the opinion that it's alright to meet them personally, in secret, as long as meetings with their representatives are avoided."