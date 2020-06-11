EU court orders France to compensate BDS

The European Court of Justice has ordered France to compensate BDS after the French government had indicted BDS (an organization calling for boycott, divestment, and sanctions against Israel) for incitement to discrimination after it called for a boycott of Israeli products sold in a supermarket in Alsace.

In its ruling, the court ruled that the French government "had no sufficient basis for its indictment and was in violation of freedom of expression," explaining that a boycott was not necessarily incitement to discrimination. This is a decision that could set a precedent for similar cases.