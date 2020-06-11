15:13 Reported News Briefs Sivan 19, 5780 , 11/06/20 Sivan 19, 5780 , 11/06/20 Report: Iranian spy inside Hamas discovered Channel 12 reports that an Iranian spy working in the office of a senior Hamas official has been discovered. Hamas is the terrorist group that rules the Gaza Strip. The spy had been working for Iranian intelligence and had been following every movement and conversation of Abu Marzook, the operative in charge of all foreign contacts of Hamas. Abu Marzook has been opposed to overly close contact with Iran. ► ◄ Last Briefs