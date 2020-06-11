14:56 Reported News Briefs Sivan 19, 5780 , 11/06/20 Sivan 19, 5780 , 11/06/20 Gantz: Israel needs a free, diverse, and balanced press Alternate Prime Minister Benny Gantz met with Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu today, following his attack on Channel 13 News reporter Raviv Drucker. "Let's remember this morning, too, that journalists' job is to offer critique of the government," Gantz later wrote on Twitter. "Journalists are supposed to criticize politicians, and I will do whatever I can to ensure that Israel remains a place where we have a free press, a trustworthy press, and a balanced and diverse press." ► ◄ Last Briefs