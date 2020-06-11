|
China reports new virus case of mysterious origin
The Chinese government has confirmed a new coronavirus case in Beijing, the first such case in the capital in nearly two months, Reuters reports, citing Chinese media sources.
The 52-year-old man claimed he had not left the city in the last two weeks, nor had he met with anyone who recently arrived from abroad.
Official Chinese reports state that the country currently has only 62 active cases, and that weeks have passed since the last person died of the coronavirus.
