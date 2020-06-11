14:46 Reported News Briefs Sivan 19, 5780 , 11/06/20 Sivan 19, 5780 , 11/06/20 Defense Minister Gantz meets with EU Foreign Affairs Minister This morning, Alternate Prime Minister and Minister of Defense, Benny Gantz, spoke with the European Union's Minister for Foreign Affairs, Mr. Josep Borrell. The two discussed the friendship between Israel and Europe, the mutual desire to deepen and strengthen the ties between Israel and the European Union, the significance of the partnership for both parties, and the many points of collaboration they share.



Gantz conveyed his commitment to pursuing peace and emphasized that Israel will work through diplomatic channels, keeping an open dialogue with the European community and with its regional partners, while doing everything necessary to ensure the country's security. Likewise, he highlighted the importance of the European Union actively working to block Iran’s dangerous nuclear armament program, through applying massive pressure and extending the embargo on arms supplies to the regime. The meeting concluded with a statement noting that Israel and the European Union share common values and strategic interests, and expressing their mutual sense of anticipation and eagerness in working together to advance common goals. ► ◄ Last Briefs