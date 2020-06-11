Human Rights Watch slams United Arab Emirates for prison conditions

Human Rights Watch (HRW) has criticized the government of the United Arab Emirates for his handling of the coronavirus epidemic in its country's prisons, The Guardian reports.

According to HRW, prisoners have not been given access to adequate medical care, and conditions in the prisons are overcrowded and unsanitary, with a lack of soap, sanitizer, masks, and gloves.

HRW also accused the authorities of failing to update relatives of prisoners on outbreaks of coronavirus in the prisons.

Michael Page, Middle East deputy director at Human Rights Watch, said: "Crowded, unsanitary prison conditions and widespread denial of adequate medical care are nothing new in the UAE’s notorious detention facilities, but the ongoing pandemic is an additional serious threat to prisoners’ well-being. The best way for UAE authorities to allay concerns of prisoners’ family members is to allow inspection by independent, international monitors."