WHO predicts 'steady increase' in virus cases in Africa

So far, many of the countries of the the African continent have not reported huge coronavirus tallies, but the numbers are steadily increasing. This afternoon, the director-general of the regional office for the World Health Organization (WHO) predicted a "steady increase" in the number of cases as well as the death toll, until such time as a vaccine is developed (if, indeed, it ever is).

Matshidiso Moeti told a Geneva briefing: "Until such time as we have access to an effective vaccine, I’m afraid we’ll probably have to live with a steady increase in the region, with some hotspots having to be managed in a number of countries, as is happening now in South Africa, Algeria, Cameroon for example, which require very strong public health measures, social distancing measures to take place."

A total of 1.216 billion people live in Africa's 54 countries. So far, 212,470 virus cases have been confirmed among them, and 5,721 deaths.