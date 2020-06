14:09 Reported News Briefs Sivan 19, 5780 , 11/06/20 Sivan 19, 5780 , 11/06/20 9-year-old girl critically injured by vehicle in Modi'in Illit A nine-year-old girl has been critically injured by a vehicle on Avnei Nezer Street in Modi'in Illit. MDA paramedics evacuated her to hospital in an unconscious state. Reports state that the girl was hit by a vehicle while crossing at a marked crosswalk. The driver was detained for questioning. ► ◄ Last Briefs