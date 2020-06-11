PM meets with heads of Kohelet and Shiloh Policy Forums

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu met this morning with the heads of the Kohelet and Shiloh Policy Forums at the Prime Minister's Office in Jerusalem.

A statement issued following the meeting noted that, "The members of the forums offered their support to the Prime Minister and encouraged him in this historic step that he is leading, that of applying Israeli law to the regions of Judea and Samaria. They also provided the Prime Minister with a position statement that they prepared regarding the issue, as well as a presentation of the basis in international law for applying Israeli law to these areas."