Rabbi Cherlow: Unethical, irresponsible to excuse Sagi from quarantine

Rabbi Yuval Cherlow of the Tzohar rabbinic organization has sharply criticized the Health Ministry for permitting billionaire businessman Teddy Sagi to enter the country without going into quarantine.

"This is damaging on so many levels," Cherlow said. "First of all, it endangers lives, especially those of vulnerable people. It causes a loss of public trust in the government, and encourages others to be lax in adhering to the regulations. And it is unethical and irresponsible to show favoritism to the wealthy. What emerges from this is that some people have more rights than others."