MK Avidar: 'Yuli Edelstein, it's time to demonstrate leadership'

MK Eli Avidar (Yisrael Beytenu) has sharply criticized the Health Ministry and the government following the discovery that billionaire businessman Teddy Sagi was exempted from quarantine requirements at the order of the Deputy Director-General, Professor Itamar Grotto.

"[Health Minister] Yuli Edelstein - this is the time to show leadership!" he said. "What's going on here? We've destroyed flourishing businesses, the Health Minister is supposedly not involved, the Director-General has no idea about health issues, his deputy hands out celebrity exemptions...

"And then there's Netanyahu himself, presiding over the second outbreak of the epidemic and just waiting for the right moment to shut down the economy once again so that he can impose a complete dictatorship and evade justice..."