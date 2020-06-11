Joint List slams Yamina for tour of Negev: 'Gang of extremist racists'

The primarily Arab Joint List has responded to the tour of Yamina party members of the Negev region, saying that, "Arab residents of the Negev suffer from the bullying and harassment of this government, including expulsion from their homes and their land and the destruction of thousands of buildings per year. The government also prevents them from undertaking infrastructure projects such as those providing water, sewage treatment, and electricity, and does not provide state investment for these essential services."

Their statement went on to address what they see as discriminatory behavior on the part of the government: "The members of Yamina and [right-wing group] Regavim are a gang of extremist racists who alternate between inciting against Arabs and stealing their lands. The Arab residents of the Negev did not seize their land from the state - rather, it was the state that stole their lands and want to expel them from there. We will continue to fight for full recognition of all the Bedouin-Arab settlements in the Negev, and for them to be accorded equal funding by the government."