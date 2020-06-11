12:08 Reported News Briefs Sivan 19, 5780 , 11/06/20 Sivan 19, 5780 , 11/06/20 First Trump rally since coronavirus lockdowns began US President Donald Trump will be holding a rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma, next Friday, The Guardian reports. This will be his first rally since states began shutting down due to the coronavirus pandemic, which has claimed more than 110,000 lives in the US. More than 2 million cases of the virus have been confirmed in the United States. A Trump campaign spokesperson tweeted a movie trailer-style video earlier Wednesday that stated: “This month we’re back.” ► ◄ Last Briefs